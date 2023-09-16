Left Menu

Pakistan: Three members of family killed in accident in Mastung 

According to police, a passenger coach heading to Quetta bumped into a pick-up van in the  Pashkaram area of Mastung region of Pakistan's Balochistan. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:24 IST
Pakistan: Three members of family killed in accident in Mastung 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three members of a family were killed in a collision between a pick-up van and a passenger coach on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Pakistan's Mastung on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. According to police, a passenger coach heading to Quetta bumped into a pick-up van in the  Pashkaram area of Mastung region of Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Police said, "All the three people travelling in the pick-up van received fatal injuries and died on the spot." The victims were identified as Ahmed Shahwani, Nisar Ahmed Shahwani, and Salal Ahmed Shahwani. All three victims hailed from the Mastung area. After the collision, the coach overturned and all the passengers and driver remained safe, according to Dawn report. Later, police arrived at the site of the incident and took the bodies to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital.

In a separate incident, eight people died and two others suffered injuries in an accident in Pakistan's Sadiqabad, ARY News reported on Saturday. The accident happened when a car and truck collided on Motorway M-5 in Sadiqabad. Reportedly, the cause of the accident was the overspeeded car. As per the details, the collision occurred near Guddu Interchange when a car hit the truck, according to ARY News report.

The eight people who lost their lives in the accident, included a bride, woman and children, ARY News reported. Soon after the accident, the victims were shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital. On September 13, at least four people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in the Nowshera area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per the details, a passenger bus heading from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near the Rashakai interchange. According to rescue sources, the accident took place as the passenger bus lost control near the Rashkai Interchange due to overspeeding, the report said. After the accident, rescue officials reached at the site of the accident. They shifted the deceased and the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023