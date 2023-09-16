Pakistan: Three members of family killed in accident in Mastung 

Three members of a family were killed in a collision between a pick-up van and a passenger coach on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Pakistan's Mastung on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. According to police, a passenger coach heading to Quetta bumped into a pick-up van in the Pashkaram area of Mastung region of Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Police said, "All the three people travelling in the pick-up van received fatal injuries and died on the spot." The victims were identified as Ahmed Shahwani, Nisar Ahmed Shahwani, and Salal Ahmed Shahwani. All three victims hailed from the Mastung area. After the collision, the coach overturned and all the passengers and driver remained safe, according to Dawn report. Later, police arrived at the site of the incident and took the bodies to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital.

In a separate incident, eight people died and two others suffered injuries in an accident in Pakistan's Sadiqabad, ARY News reported on Saturday. The accident happened when a car and truck collided on Motorway M-5 in Sadiqabad. Reportedly, the cause of the accident was the overspeeded car. As per the details, the collision occurred near Guddu Interchange when a car hit the truck, according to ARY News report.

The eight people who lost their lives in the accident, included a bride, woman and children, ARY News reported. Soon after the accident, the victims were shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital. On September 13, at least four people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in the Nowshera area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per the details, a passenger bus heading from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near the Rashakai interchange. According to rescue sources, the accident took place as the passenger bus lost control near the Rashkai Interchange due to overspeeding, the report said. After the accident, rescue officials reached at the site of the accident. They shifted the deceased and the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)

