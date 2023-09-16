Pak: Sister of bride gunned down in Karachi wedding ceremony

In a ruthless incident, a bride's sister was fatally shot at the wedding ceremony in Karachi, ARY News reported. According to the police, the incident took place in Karachi's Quaidabad area, where a man opened fire during a wedding ceremony, killing the bride's sister and injuring the other two.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred as a result of a personal argument, and the suspect was able to flee the scene, as reported by ARY News, a Pakistani TV channel. Both the injured and the deceased were taken to a hospital, and following the necessary formalities, the dead body will be given to the family.

In another incident, unidentified men opened fire at a gas station in Soldier Bazar in Karachi on Friday, killing two persons in what police described as an apparent murder motivated by personal animosity. Four attackers on two motorcycles opened fire on two persons at a gas station in Soldier Bazar block 2, according to the police. They said, "They died on the spot and have been identified as Javed and Musadiq."

The police said, "This apparently shows that the incident involves personal enmity" and added that they have discovered spent casings of a 9-mm pistol and will send them for forensic investigation in addition to gathering other pieces of evidence from the scene. The police during the investigation also discovered that one of the victims, Javed Baloch, carried a police card and identified him as an inspector of police, ARY News reported. (ANI)

