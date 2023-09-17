Left Menu

One dead, five injured as roof collapses along with house in Afghanistan's Laghman

A person died and five others suffered injuries after the roof as well as the house itself collapsed in Laghman province of Afghanistan on Saturday, reported Khaama Press. 


Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A person died and five others suffered injuries after the roof as well as the house itself collapsed in Laghman province of Afghanistan on Saturday, reported Khaama Press. Khair Mohammad Ghazi, the head of the Natural Disaster Response in Laghman province, said the incident happened in the Bidpah district of the province after the roof and the house collapsed.

The victims were part of a family, according to Khaama Press. The provincial authorities stated that the injured were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Lcoal authorities said they were working closely with the affected people to provide necessary support and assistance. They are also offering counselling and other required resources to help them cope with their emotional and practical challenges, Khaama Press reported.

There were similar incidents earlier as well in many Afghan provinces, claiming many lives, especially those of children. The primary causes of roof collapse incidents in these remote villages are substandard materials used in constructing residential buildings, the lack of amenities and grinding poverty. (ANI)

