UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island in Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, officially inaugurated today Sila Community Harbour and Al Fayiyi Island Marina in Al Dhafra Region as part of a series of marina developments by the Department of Municipalities and Transport executed by Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group. The Al Dhafra master development plan is being implemented under the supervision of Nahyan. It aims to strengthen the local maritime community by creating employment opportunities and preserving local heritage and culture.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Captain Mohammed Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of the Economic Cities and Free Zones Sector at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime Cluster, Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Mohamad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, CEO of Al Dhafra Hospitals, and Matar Al Shamsi, First Vice President of the Office Strategic Projects Management at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Saif Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Maritime, and a number of senior officials. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed toured the newly modernised Sila Community Harbour, which now features two sets of pontoons to accommodate 64 fishing boats and private vessels, a dhow quay wall and middle shore quay wall, a Ro-Ro ramp, a 14-metre slipway and 68 wet berths alongside other facilities, including a fish market to serve the residents of the area, an administration building and a restaurant.

Zayed was briefed on the new Al Fayiyi Island Marina and its facilities. The new Al Fayiyi Island Marina includes a navigational canal spanning 500 metres in length and 35-metres in width, a 220-metre road connecting the land to the basin, a 1.5-metre-deep basin for mooring and handling boats, 26 wet berths, solar lighting, a dhow ramp, a slipway, and a ramp for navigational aids in the canal providing safe and reliable access to and from Al Fayiyi Island for residents and visitors. Sheikh Hamdan commended the wise leadership's efforts to develop Al Dhafra Region through the various infrastructure projects that promote trade, industry and tourism. He also hailed the role of AD Ports Group in consolidating the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for business and investment.

He said, "Today's inaugurations mark an important milestone in enhancing the commercial, economic, maritime and logistical capabilities of the Al Dhafra Region, elevating its position as a distinguished maritime destination. These development projects contribute to strengthening the local fishing sector and advancing a sustainable maritime community, but they also significantly promote economic diversification and create new investment opportunities in the UAE and the region." Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said, "Today's inauguration of Sila Community Harbour and Al Fiyay Island Marina represents a transformative leap towards enhancing mobility and raising the quality of life for the residents of the Al Dhafra Region. These projects are not only pivotal for their role in preserving local heritage and creating economic opportunities but also for providing improved access to our maritime assets. They enable smoother connectivity and promote sustainable mobility, all contributing to a higher quality of life for our community. This endeavour aligns with our steadfast commitment to fulfilling the vision of our esteemed leadership and solidifying Abu Dhabi's global leadership in the maritime sector."

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, "We are honoured by the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan at today's inauguration ceremony. We highly value his continuous support and dedication to the holistic development of the Al Dhafra Region, which extends beyond the substantial infrastructure projects to encompass the preservation of local culture and heritage, fostering economic opportunities and stimulating growth. Al Ahbabi added, "AD Ports Group is committed to the comprehensive development of the Al Dhafra Region, enhancing its capabilities to meet the requirements of the local community while in tandem ensuring the region's prosperity. The inauguration of these two pivotal projects aligns with the wise leadership's vision and our Group's strategy to solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global maritime centre".

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support of the strategic initiatives of AD Ports Group within the Al Dhafra Region, commenting: " Upholding the vision and aspirations of our wise leadership, we, at AD Ports Group, are proud to partner with Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport to drive economic growth and support our maritime heritage. Reaffirming AD Ports Group's commitment to the development of maritime and logistics projects, he added, "Today's inauguration of these marina projects represents a crucial component of our overarching strategic plans to transform the maritime infrastructure of Al Dhafra. We aim to cultivate a safe and secure environment for the community, strengthening the economic landscape and contributing to the economic diversification efforts."

AD Ports Group earlier announced the completion of enhancement works at Mugharraq Port and the recent provision of free wet and dry parking for residents as part of its efforts to develop Al Dhafra Region and support the local community. On the other hand, Sheikh Hamdan made an inspection tour of Marawah Island, during which he directed a study to be conducted to develop the island's current marina.

He also visited citizen Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei at his home on Marawah Island. He further exchanged friendly conversations with the attendees that reflect the depth of the intimate relations between the wise leadership and the citizens, the extent of its interest and care for its children, and its keenness to follow up on their lives and meet their needs, asking God Almighty to preserve our leadership and to preserve our country's security, pride and stability. (ANI/WAM)

