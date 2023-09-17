Left Menu

Helicopter fighting forest fires crashes into dam in Western Turkey

Four people were on board a firefighting helicopter when it crashed into a dam in western Izmir province while battling a forest fire, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday citing officials.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Four people were on board a firefighting helicopter when it crashed into a dam in western Izmir province while battling a forest fire, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday citing officials. Ibrahim Yumakli, the minister of agriculture and forestry for Turkey, reported on X that the helicopter lost communication with the team and fell into the Tahtali Dam in the Menderes neighbourhood.

"In the investigation, it was determined that the helicopter crashed into Tahtalı Dam, which received the water used in the intervention. Gendarmerie, Police, Coast Guard, AFAD and UMKE teams were immediately dispatched to the region and search and rescue operations were initiated for the four personnel on duty in the helicopter," the minister wrote on X. The forest fire broke out in the Keler neighbourhood for unknown reasons, according to Anadolu Agency.

Yumakli said one of the four personnel was rescued and search and rescue efforts continue for the rest. (ANI)

