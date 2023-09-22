Karachi sees a surge in high-profile 'target killings'

Karachi has been witnessing a surge in high-profile 'target killings' and it has now emerged as a formidable challenge for the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CPD), reported The Express Tribune. In the past few months, the use of new and previously unseen weaponry has been seen which has further raised concerns about street crime as well as target killings.

According to The Express Tribune, distinctive shell casings recovered from these major incidents have failed to match those found at earlier crime scenes, deepening the mystery. However, a special CTD task force has been formed to curb arms smuggling, but, tangible success has remained elusive.

A widespread network facilitating the illegal sale and transport of firearms across Karachi still goes unchecked. As the local law enforcement agencies remained unsuccessful in preventing such crimes, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken it upon itself to investigate high-profile target killings independently, reported The Express Tribune.

In the last 15 days, the city has witnessed three major incidents of target killings. On September 20, unidentified armed suspects shot down Sher Muhammad and wounded the mosque's watchman, Abdul Quddos outside the Jamia Masjid Areeba in Scout Colony, Mubina Town.

Earlier in September, three educators, including Maulana Hafiz Qari Khurram Shehzad, were shot and injured. Maulana Shehzad succumbed to his injuries on September 9 during treatment.

Moreover, on September 12, religious scholar Ziaur Rehman was gunned down in targeted violence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, according to The Express Tribune. (ANI)

