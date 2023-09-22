Afghanistan: Man killed in road accident in Badghis province 

At least one person has been killed in a road accident in Afghanistan's Badghis, Khaama Press reported citing the provincial police. One person was also injured in the accident.

The event happened this morning in the fourth district of "Qal'ah-e-Naw" city, according to a newsletter published on Thursday by Badghis security department spokesperson Sadiqullah Sadiqi, reported Khaama Press. The officials claimed that a motorcycle and a Coaster-type motorbike collided to cause this accident. In this occurrence, one person's death and another's injuries have both been officially confirmed.

In recent months, there has been a rise in traffic accidents across the country. Ten family members had previously suffered injuries after a motorbike turned over in the "Sang-i Buridah" region of Kapisa province. According to experts, several critical factors contribute to traffic accidents in the country.

Among the main causes are careless driving, excessive speeding, poor roads, and disregard for traffic regulations. These problems show how urgently updated traffic laws and greater public education on safe driving practices are needed in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. It is essential to address these issues if we want to decrease the number and severity of traffic accidents in the nation.

To make roads safer and reduce needless accidents, it is important to encourage good driving habits, maintain roads, and enforce traffic laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)