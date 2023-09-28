UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Qatar

Doha [Qatar], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the State of Qatar to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, at a ceremony which took place at Amiri Diwan. During the ceremony, the ambassador conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the State of Qatar.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. He also wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

For his part, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the State of Qatar and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations to achieve common interests. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the fraternal relations that unite the two countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

