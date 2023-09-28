Left Menu

US: EAM Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC; set to meet Blinken, Tai

Jaishankar arrived from New York in DC. He will be meeting his US counterpart Antony Blinken during his visit along with White House officials, members of the US administration, business leaders and think tanks.

US: EAM Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC; set to meet Blinken, Tai
EAM Jaishankar arriving in Washington, DC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankaron Wednesday (local time) arrived in Washington, DC, where he will be engaging with a number of delegates. Jaishankar arrived from New York in DC. He will be meeting his US counterpart Antony Blinken during his visit along with White House officials, members of the US administration, business leaders and think tanks.

Jaishankar will also meet US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai in a closed press meeting here in Washington, DC. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his address, the EAM said that "political convenience" should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism in an apparent reference to Canada amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries. He also said that respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking.

Jaishnakr said there is a thrust on the promotion of a rules-based order and respect for the UN Charter is also invoked and that rules will work only when they apply equally to all. "But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This cannot go on indefinitely. Nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge, once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers. After all, rules will work only when they apply equally to all," he said.

He further called on the United Nations to make reforms to stay relevant in the modern world and said that the issue cannot remain "indefinite" and "unchallenged". EAM took a jibe at some nations and said, "In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations that shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living. (ANI)

