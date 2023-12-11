Left Menu

10,000 foreign workers arrive in Israel since start of war

Israel's Immigration Authority reported that since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, it has reordered the entry to Israel of 10,000 foreign workers who came to fill the need in various industries.

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Immigration Authority reported that since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, it has reordered the entry to Israel of 10,000 foreign workers who came to fill the need in various industries. Also, additional flights of workers for the agriculture and construction sectors are expected to arrive this week.

This number refers both to foreign workers who left at the outbreak of the war and returned later and to new foreign workers who first arrived in Israel, including workers who came from Moldova, Malawi and the Philippines. Several hundred thousand Israelis are currently in the military as reservists leaving numerous positions open in many different fields of work.

Also, numerous foreign workers left the country because of the situation and needed to be replaced.

