International NGOs express concern over deportation of Afghans by Pakistan

In response, these organisations are urging the international community to enhance support for the families returning to Afghanistan.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:12 IST
Repersentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The International Rescue Committee, Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Islamic Relief Worldwide, CARE, Intersos, and some other organisations have highlighted the urgent situation of 5,00,000 individuals who have returned to Afghanistan and are facing critical needs for food, shelter, and employment during the winter, TOLO News reported. In response, these organisations are urging the international community to enhance support for the families returning to Afghanistan.

"Since the economic situation of Afghanistan is unfortunately dire and a large number of Afghan immigrants enter the country in the winter season, the aid of the international community must be focused on the people of Afghanistan," TOLO News quoted Abdul Zahur Mudabir, an economist, as saying. Meanwhile, certain repatriated immigrants have conveyed that they find themselves in challenging circumstances and are calling for increased attention from the interim government.

"They have helped us in Torkham with 10,000 Afghanis, and my family is huge, and the money will not even cover my expenses for a week," said Mohammad Nayeem, a refugee. "We request that the Islamic Emirate provide job opportunities for Afghan youth so that they do not travel to other countries because it is very controversial," said Dawood, a refugee.

The Ministry of Economy has committed to offering essential aid to recently repatriated immigrants. "The Islamic Emirate has organised various committees for our refugees in the areas of health, shelter, accommodation, and job creation, and we call on international aid organisations to help us in this regard," said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Economy Ministry.

Earlier, some aid agencies expressed concern about the dire situation of Afghan immigrants in the country. Aid agencies have underscored that the deportees need increasing assistance, TOLO News reported. (ANI)

