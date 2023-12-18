Left Menu

UAE: Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of 6th Sharjah Film Platform Awards

The Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) revealed on Sunday the winning works in the 6th edition of the Sharjah Film Platform awards, held from December 9 to 17, 2023.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) revealed on Sunday the winning works in the 6th edition of the Sharjah Film Platform awards, held from December 9 to 17, 2023. The latest edition of the platform showcased a diverse selection of over 50 films from various parts of the globe. These films celebrated the spirit of independent and innovative filmmaking, highlighting the significant impact that cinema has on our cultures and societies.

The Sharjah Film Festival featured an array of exceptional film screenings, which took place at various locations across the city. These screenings included open-air cinema at "Sarab Al Madina" in the historic Al Merijah district, as well as screenings at "Vox Cinemas" in the City Centre Al Zahia, and at the Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts. This edition of the festival also paid tribute to the late Senegalese director, Safi Faye, honouring her rich works.

The festival was successfully organised in collaboration with the support of the UAE Ministry of Culture, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Vox Cinemas, and Air Arabia. The Sharjah Art Foundation is dedicated to fostering artistic activity in the local community of Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, and the surrounding region. It provides a wide variety of modern arts and cultural programmes that aim to foster creativity and involve the community. It aims to foster and inspire creative talents. (ANI/WAM)

