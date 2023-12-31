Disqualified as my victory was assured: Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed

Pakistan's former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) supremo Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him from contesting the election as they were assured of his success in the upcoming polls, The News International reported on Sunday. A day earlier, ECP rejected Rashid's nomination papers from NA-56 Rawalpindi-V and NA-57 Rawalpindi-VI.

In a video statement released following the rejection of his nomination papers, Rashid said that he has tried to obtain a copy of the ECP's decision but has been unable to. "A copy should be given to me so I can move the Supreme Court and get my due right." "I will not let go of my right [to contest election] and I will fight till my last breath for my legal and constitutional right," said the AML chief.

"Yesterday, it was alleged that 12 years ago, I resided in a rest house and did not pay PKR 942, resulting in my disqualification. This accusation is a false and baseless jest and I can not condemn it enough. If anyone can prove, even in 50 years, that I lived in such a rest house, I am prepared to resign from politics," The News International reported. While referring to the seats for which he had submitted his nomination papers, Rashid said that, with the support of PTI voters and supporters, victory was inevitable in the upciming elections.

"There is no escape for PDM, and success will be achieved through the historical symbolism of the ink pot with a pen," said Rashid. The former minister added that those who "conspire and have wreaked havoc on the country economically, politically, and socially may return to London, but my allegiance remains with Pakistan. "We will live and die for our country."

The News International reported that a day earlier, Rashid was summoned to the commissioner's office on short notice, where he addressed another accusation related to the non-disclosure of a specific piece of land. Emphasising that all his land is registered in his name, Rashid asserted that the apex court had already ruled in his favour on the matter. The former minister also refuted allegations of tax evasion, stating that he has consistently adhered to tax regulations.

Highlighting his extensive experience as a minister, Rashid questioned the rationale behind engaging in corruption over an amount as trivial as Pakistan rupee (PKR) 94,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)