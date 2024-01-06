Left Menu

US: Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon's Portland

An Alaska Airlines flight that took off from Oregon's Portland on Friday returned to the airport for an emergency landing after experiencing an "incident" after departure.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 11:18 IST
US: Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon's Portland
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An Alaska Airlines flight that took off from Oregon's Portland on Friday returned to the airport for an emergency landing after experiencing an "incident" after departure, The Washington Post reported. The cause of the diversion was not clear. However, local media has reported an extreme depressurization of the aircraft, citing passengers, and posted photos that seemed to show a large window section of the plane missing.

According to flight data published by the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the flight had reached 16,300 feet before descending and arrived about 20 minutes after taking off. Allison Ferre, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, which oversees Portland International Airport, said it made a safe emergency landing. According to Alaska Airlines, flight 1282, which uses a Boeing 737-9 Max, an updated version of the Boeing model, was heading to Southern California, according to The Washington Post report.

In a statement on X, Boeing Airplanes stated, "We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight #AS1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation." Alaska Airlines said the aircraft has landed safely at Portland International Airport.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said, "Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members." "The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available," it added.

According to The Washington Post report, National Transportation Safety Board in a statement on social media said it "is investigating an event involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282," without elaborating on the details regarding what the event was. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024