Israeli military kills dozens of terrorists in Gaza over last 24 hours

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported on a number of attacks its forces made against both the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in Gaza over the past 24 hours, during which dozens of terrorists were killed. In Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza, IDF forces operating in the area killed about 40 terrorists in the last day alone. Working on a tip, the fighters of the Egoz infantry unit raided a terrorist's house and found ten grenades, a Kalashnikov rifle, military equipment and technological means. Cartridges, grenades, Kalashnikov rifles and maps were also located in the Khan Yunis area by the forces.

Fighters from the 7th Armored Brigade's Combat Team used tank fire to eliminate four terrorists who advanced towards them. In the north of the Gaza Strip, the IDF's 5th Brigade's Combat Team used armoured power to eliminate two armed terrorists who enacted an ambush against Israeli forces. Also, several air strikes were carried out that attacked and eliminated armed terrorists who posed a threat to Israeli forces, some of whom were operating near a school in the sector.

In the Zabara neighbourhood in Gaza City, IDF forces from the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's Combat Team located anti-tank shells, RPG rockets and other military equipment. In an operation in the northern Gaza Strip, fighters from the reserve infantry Yiftach Brigade detected terrorists booby-trapping a vehicle and entering a building known to be used by Islamic Jihad terrorists. A short time later, when one of the terrorists left the building he was killed in an air strike. (ANI/TPS)

