Left Menu

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Democratic Republic of Congo President

On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Felix Tshisekedi as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after his re-election for a second term.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:39 IST
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Democratic Republic of Congo President
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo

Kinshasa [Congo], January 21 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Felix Tshisekedi as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after his re-election for a second term. The inauguration ceremony was held in the capital, Kinshasa. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Tshisekedi, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Congo. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also affirmed the wise leadership's keenness to enhance bilateral relations and collaboration, to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

For his part, President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. President Tshisekedi also commended the deep-rooted ties that bind the two nations and the UAE's continuous endeavours to strengthen bilateral relations.

Sheikh Shakhboot's participation at the inauguration ceremony reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to strengthening cooperation across all sectors with African partners, and is testament to the ongoing efforts towards stability and prosperity in the region. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024