On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Democratic Republic of Congo President

Kinshasa [Congo], January 21 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Felix Tshisekedi as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after his re-election for a second term. The inauguration ceremony was held in the capital, Kinshasa. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Tshisekedi, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Congo. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also affirmed the wise leadership's keenness to enhance bilateral relations and collaboration, to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

For his part, President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE. President Tshisekedi also commended the deep-rooted ties that bind the two nations and the UAE's continuous endeavours to strengthen bilateral relations.

Sheikh Shakhboot's participation at the inauguration ceremony reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to strengthening cooperation across all sectors with African partners, and is testament to the ongoing efforts towards stability and prosperity in the region. (ANI/WAM)

