Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad to embark on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

The Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad, is set to embark on a week-long visit to India starting Sunday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Prasad, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics for his country, is also the first foreign leader to visit Ayodhya after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony that took place on January 22.

The Deputy PM of Fiji is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Sunday around 21:35 hours, as per the MEA. His visit will span from February 4 to 10, departing on February 11. Official engagements will commence on Monday, a day after his arrival in the national capital.

On February 5, he will meet the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, along with a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Prasad will participate in a programme in the national capital on February 6 and head to Goa on February 7 for another event.

On February 8, he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya, as stated by the MEA. On February 9, Prasad will depart for Ahmedabad, followed by a visit to Gandhinagar.

Biman Prasad had previously visited India in February 2023. It was his first official trip to India. During that visit, he participated in a high-level Ministerial Session on 'Strategies for a Sustainable and Decarbonised Future.' During the discussions, he highlighted the urgent need for global action on decarbonisation if the world is to genuinely fight issues like climate change, which is having devastating impacts on the lives and livelihoods of people in small developing island countries like Fiji.

Prasad also called upon the developed world to support affordable technology transfer to facilitate a smooth and economically feasible energy transition. (ANI)

