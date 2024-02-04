Left Menu

Pakistan: Karachi experiences heavy rainfall; water accumulated on highways

Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday experienced heavy rainfall resulting in the accumulation of rainwater on numerous highways and transportation issues for the metropolis' residents, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 08:33 IST
Pakistan: Karachi experiences heavy rainfall; water accumulated on highways
Karachi rainfall (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday experienced heavy rainfall resulting in the accumulation of rainwater on numerous highways and transportation issues for the metropolis' residents, ARY News reported. After the rain, the rainwater accumulated on several highways, resulting in widespread traffic congestion on roads.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) officials failed to facilitate the city's citizens as the rainwater was still on the roads and many citizens were stuck with their vehicles. The situation not only inconvenienced commuters but also underscored the need for swift and efficient responses from local authorities, as per ARY News.

As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64 mm), Surjani Town (63.8 mm), Keamari (55 mm), Quaidabad (52 mm), old airport area (51 mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50 mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2 mm), Jinnah Terminal (42 mm), Saadi Town (37.6 mm), North Karachi (33.6 mm), University Road (30 mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8 mm), Nazimabad (23.5 mm), Korangi (15 mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024