Pakistan: Imran Khan says 'un-Islamic' marriage case lodged to "humiliate" him

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the seven-year sentence in the "un-Islamic" marriage or the 'Iddat' case as "politically motivated," which is meant to "humiliate" him, Dawn reported. Talking to the media persons at Adiala Jail, Khan said that the case was lodged to humiliate him and hurt his "dignity and repute."

He added that such cases could not deter him and he would not accept any 'deal' with the military establishment. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denounced the verdict as contrary to 'Sharia' and said it was a "reprehensible attack" on marriage and family laws and unethical interference in private affairs.

The party also said that it will approach the high court against the trial court's verdict. Speaking to reporters, PTI chief Barrister Gohar Khan called the ruling "shameless, scandalous and unethical allegations" that have been made for political motives, as reported by Geo News.

He said, "This is a case that has no basis whatsoever, but in fact, was simply filed on the behest of Aun Chaudhry -- a former close aid of Khan and one of the key witnesses in the said case." A trial court has handed seven-year sentences each to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the "un-Islamic nikah" case at the Adiala jail, according to Geo News.

The court has also asked Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to pay a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500,000 each. The couple were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Earlier, the Women's Action Forum (WAF) Lahore has expressed profound dismay at the recent verdict in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case, highlighting concerns over its implications for women's autonomy and rights in Pakistan, Express Tribune reported

"We condemn such patriarchal criminal trials and the dangerous precedents they set for women of this country," it stated. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi told reporters that Khawar Maneka, her ex-husband, verbally divorced her in April 2017 and the divorce dated November 2017 that has been presented by him in the court is "fake".

She said, "[My] iddat period had culminated by January 1, 2018, followed by the official announcement of the marriage in February 2018." She rejected the allegations of having illegitimate relationship with PTI founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported. Speaking about the timeline of the case registered by her former husband, Bushra Bibi stressed that the case was lodged only after the applicant had spent some time in custody till November 14, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)