Left Menu

Telling Israel not to enter basically means losing war: Netanyahu over calls to avoid Rafah offensive

Over calls from global leaders over military operations in Rafah, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that those who are trying to tell Israel not to enter Rafah want to keep Hamas there, The Jerusalem Post reported.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:28 IST
Telling Israel not to enter basically means losing war: Netanyahu over calls to avoid Rafah offensive
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Source: X/Israel PM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Over calls from global leaders over military operations in Rafah, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that those who are trying to tell Israel not to enter Rafah want to keep Hamas there, The Jerusalem Post reported. He said that Israel, no matter what, will get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah.

In an interview with a US-based broadcaster, Netanyahu said, "Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are saying, lose the war, keep Hamas there." "We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, but we're going to do it, and in this, I agree with the Americans, while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave," he emphasised.

"Victory is within reach," Netanyahu said, criticising the calls for Israel to avoid carrying out a military offensive inside Rafah in the interview with ABC that will be aired later today, according to The Jerusalem Post. "It's part of our war effort to get civilians out of harm's way; it's part of Hamas's effort to keep them in harm's way," he noted.

Nearly a million Palestinians have fled to Gaza's southernmost city as a result of the months-long conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas, which started on October 7 with a catastrophic assault in southern Israel. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to chalk out plan for the evacuation of the population from Rafah, his office said on Friday in a statement, ahead of an anticipated ground offensive there, according to CNN.

Rafah, a southern Gaza city, currently houses more than 1.3 million people. The majority of the people, who are living there are basically evacuees from other parts of Gaza, according to the United Nations. Netanyahu, on Thursday said that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will "soon go into Rafah, Hamas's last bastion."

As the IDF's operations progressed south into Gaza, many Palestinians fled the territory and sought safety in the city. However, it is unclear where they will travel next; the city borders Egypt to the south, but the border into the nation has been closed for months. Notably, the war between Israel and Hamas began after the latter launched an attack on the former on October 7, where around 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 taken hostage.

Israel then launched a counterattack on Hamas and vowed to eliminate the terrorist group. In the latest development in the ongoing war, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said last week that IDF soldiers operated within a compound in Khan Younis and located AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024