Indian delegation takes part in 7th Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue in Dubai

The secretary (Consular Passport and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Muktesh Pardeshi, led the Indian delegation at the Seventh Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue held in Dubai from February 10-11, the MEA informed through an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 07:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 07:50 IST
Secretary (CPV&OIA) Muktesh Pardeshi interacted with officers at Consular Service Centres in Dubai (Photo/X @cgidubai). Image Credit: ANI
The secretary (Consular Passport and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Muktesh Pardeshi, led the Indian delegation at the Seventh Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue held in Dubai from February 10-11, the MEA informed through an official statement. According to the statement, Secretary Pardeshi was accompanied by officials from MEA and the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the UAE to discuss various measures taken by the two governments to ensure the welfare of Indian migrant workers in the UAE. He also interacted with the Indian community organisations in Dubai and visited Consular Service Centres in Dubai.

Operational since 2008, ADD is a regional, voluntary, and non-binding consultative process between 11 Asian countries of labour origin and 7 destination countries. It serves as a platform to facilitate regional cooperation on contractual labour mobility, the sharing of best experiences, and learning from one another's experiences, the ministry said. "India's engagement with ADD is an integral part of Government of India's policy of promotion of safe, orderly and legal migration," the statement read. (ANI)

