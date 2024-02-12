Left Menu

MOS MEA, Meenakshi Lekhi: Indian ex-navy veterans reunited with families thanks to PM's intervention

While speaking to ANI, Minister of State for MOS, MEA Meenakashi Lekhi says, "The intervention of the Prime Minister helped. I am grateful & thankful to the Emir of Qatar that this has been made possible. The release of Indians & them joining their families after a substantive period of time brings happiness to all Indians..."

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:23 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday expressed gratitude towards the Emir of Qatar for facilitating the release of eight Indian ex-Navy veterans from Qatar. The Minister of State for MEA, Meenakshi Lekhi, acknowledged the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this endeavor. While speaking to ANI, Minister of State for MEA Meenakashi Lekhi says, "The intervention of the Prime Minister helped. I am grateful & thankful to the Emir of Qatar that this has been made possible. The release of Indians & them joining their families after a substantive period of time brings happiness to all Indians..."

The release of the Indian ex-Navy personnel marks a moment of happiness for the nation, as they are reunited with their loved ones. The MEA's statement underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving such matters and highlights the significance of international cooperation in ensuring the welfare of citizens.

The swift action and collaborative approach between India and Qatar exemplify the strength of bilateral relations and the commitment to humanitarian principles. The release of the veterans signifies a positive outcome amidst challenging circumstances, bringing relief and joy to all concerned parties.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced early Monday morning the release of the Indian nationals who were detained in Qatar. "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and homecoming of these nationals," the statement said.

The men--Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh--were detained in August 2022. On December 28, 2023, Qatar's Court of Appeal commuted the death penalty awarded to all eight men in October 2023. (ANI)

