"Modi govt values every Indian life": Union Minister Thakur expresses gratitude at release of ex-Indian Navy personnel by Qatar

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful release of eight ex-Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar. "Many thanks to Prime Minister Modi, Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. Forty-five days ago, their death sentence had been reduced to life imprisonment. And now, by bringing our Navy veterans back home, it is proved that every life is important in the Modi government," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

In a major diplomatic triumph for India, eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar were released by Doha on Monday. The Union Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to the safety and well-being of Indian citizens, citing Operation Ganga's successful evacuation efforts in Ukraine and the safe return of the Indian diaspora from various conflict and disaster-stricken countries, including Nepal and Afghanistan.

"This is what has happened in the last 10 years. The stature of India has increased in the world," Thakur added, emphasising the positive impact of the government's actions on India's global standing. Of the eight former Navy officers, seven have already returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through an official statement earlier today.

The Union government released an official statement welcoming the decision to set the veteran officers free, saying, "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals." After completing his UAE visit, PM Modi will travel to Doha on February 14 to hold bilateral meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, there, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier today.

This visit assumes significance as it comes after a diplomatic victory of India following the release of eight Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar for nearly 18 months since August 2022. "From UAE after completing his visit on February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Doha, Qatar on February 14 afternoon. During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other high dignitaries in Qatar," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said while addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to UAE. (ANI)

