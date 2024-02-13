Left Menu

"I didn't need to worry...": PM Modi recalls how UAE President took care of Indians during Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for acknowledging the significant contribution of Indians to UAE's development.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 22:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

This is PM Modi's seventh trip to the Arabian Peninsula nation which is home to millions of Indians. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event, PM Modi said, "How much concern he (UAE President) has for you all, I also saw during Covid. When I said that we were trying to bring back the Indians from there due to the pandemic, he asked me not to worry. He took care of everyone and made all arrangements for vaccinations, alleviating my concerns. I really didn't need to worry."

Highlighting the UAE President's consistent praise for the Indian diaspora, PM Modi recalled how Indian people came out in huge numbers to express gratitude to President Al Nahyan in Gujarat. "Few days back, we came to Gujarat, when lakhs of people had gathered to welcome him by standing on both sides of the road. The public was thanking him for the way he takes care of Indians in UAE by keeping their concerns in mind," he said.

He added, "Whenever I meet my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, he praises you all very much. He praises your role in UAE's progress. Even in this Zayed stadium, one can smell the sweat of Indians. I am glad that Emirates have made us a part of their family of all times." Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in UAE that he has brought with him the fragrance of the soil where they were born and a message of 140 crore citizens of India that "Bharat is proud of you".Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium here, PM Modi said people from various regions of the UAE and different states of India have gathered at the venue and "everyone's hearts are connected".

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. Both the leaders held meeting which saw bilateral agreements signed between the nations. PM Modi will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

