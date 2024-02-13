"I guarantee to make India third largest economy in my third term": PM Modi

Exuding confidence of returning to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has given a "guarantee" to make India the third largest economy in his third term. Highlighting the multiple accomplishments achieved by the country, the PM said every Indian has the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the 'Ahlan Modi' event, PM Modi said, "I have so much faith in the potential of each and every Indian, weighing on which, Modi has given a guarantee that in his third term he will make India the third largest economy. Modi ki guarantee, yani guarantee, pura hone ki guarantee." "Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047," he added.

PM Modi highlighted that India is the first country to reach Mars in the first attempt, and land on the south pole of the moon. He also said that India is number one in Fintech adoption rate and has the world's third largest start-up ecosystem. "Which is that country whose economy is progressing rapidly? Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country is at the number one position in fintech adoption rate? Which country is the largest milk producer? Which country is at number two among internet users? Which country is the world's second largest mobile phone manufacturer? Which country has the world's third largest start-up ecosystem. Our India," PM Modi said.

He added, "Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country set the record for launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India." Prime Minister Modi is in the UAE from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha.

He will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. (ANI

