Taiwan: DPP announce Li Wen as director of International Affairs Department

Taipei [Taiwan], February 15 (ANI/CNA): DPP spokesperson Wu Zheng announced that in the third wave of party affairs managers, Li Wen, chairman of the Lianjiang County Party Committee, took over as director of the International Affairs Department and spokesperson. Jiang Zhiming, the new director of the Social Movement Department announced before the Lunar New Year, also officially reported for office today. Wu Zheng said in a press release that Li Wen not only has excellent academic qualifications, but also served as a reporter for the Taipei Times, served as policy staff in the International Department, and served in the National Security Diplomatic Unit. He is an outstanding young professional in this field. The DPP hopes to leverage Li Wen's professional experience in national security diplomacy to promote party diplomacy and exchanges between think tanks and scholars, and to combine the power of civil society groups to promote international exchanges among civil society.

Wu Zheng pointed out that Jiang Zhiming has served as a local councillor for many terms. He hopes to use his rich local experience in the past to continue to contact and interact with national associations, deepen dialogue with various industries and industries in society, solicit suggestions from all walks of life, and build consensus from all walks of life. support. Wu Zheng emphasised that the DPP's party affairs directors have been in place one after another. In the future, they will continue to carry out party affairs reforms in three major aspects, including organisational transformation, community communication, and social dialogue, to respond to society's expectations for the DPP and the new ruling team.

Li Wen also said via Facebook that, at the invitation of party chairman Lai Qingde, he would take over as director of the International Department of the DPP to assist in handling diplomacy and international affairs. Nine years ago, the Department of International Affairs was his starting point as a staff member, and it was also his hometown; five years ago, he settled in Matsu, and Matsu became his second hometown. Li Wen mentioned that in May this year, the Democratic Progressive Party's local party committee chairmen across the country will be re-elected. The party committee chairperson's term is 1 and 2 years. He has been re-elected once and cannot be re-elected according to regulations.

Li Wen pointed out that before the new chairman is elected by vote, he will propose to the local party executive committee that Beigan villager representative Zhan Tingyu act as party chairman; from now on, he will transfer to the DPP Lianjiang County Party. Consultants will continue to assist the Matsu team to serve and speak out for the people in need. (ANI/CNA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)