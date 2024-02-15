Pakistan: Leader alleges receiving threats, says being forced to leave Imran Khan's party

Shanawaz Jadoon, an independent candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that he is being forced to part ways with incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported. In a video gone viral on social media, Jadoon can be seen breaking down while alleging that he was declared a loser in Karachi's PS-115 (Keamari) constituency after he refused to quit his party.

In a video statement, the leader claimed he had been receiving threats that he would lose his provincial assembly seat if he did not jump ship to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). "I've been receiving phone calls since morning asking me to leave Imran Khan. I told them that I won't leave Imran Khan under any circumstances," he said in the video statement.

Jadoon said he received his results and Form 47 last night. He also spoke about being threatened to change his seat and "forced to join" the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Geo News reported. The politician further said he stands with Imran Khan and his workers who worked for him day and night to get him elected by the constituency's people, despite being forced to leave the seat.

"I will die but never leave Imran Khan's side. Thousands of such seats can be sacrificed for Imran Khan and the people of my constituency," he said, adding he has no interest in becoming a member of the provincial assembly. Jadoon won the PS-115 seat after securing 20,609 votes against PPP's Muhammad Asif Khan in the February 8 general elections.

However, the PPP claimed its candidate was declared the winner in the recounting. In a separate audio being attributed to Jadoon and released this morning, the politician allegedly said he was receiving phone calls from different private numbers pressuring him to join other political parties and quit PTI, according to Geo News.

Jadoon added that when he refused to do so, they threatened him with snatching the seat. "I have all three forms -- 47, 48 and 49. Even though no recounting is held after the issuance of Form 48," he said.

However, Jadoon said at 3:30 pm, he was verbally informed by the returning officer's office that the recount of the votes would be held at 5pm on Wednesday. "I neither received any letter nor was informed about it," he said, adding that the seat had been snatched from him after his refusal to leave Imran Khan.

The politician, in the audio, also spoke about "rigging" and "tampering" in Form 45, claiming that he was declared the winner in Form 47 on February 9 night with a lead of around 1,700 to 1,800 votes. (ANI)

