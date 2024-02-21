Bilawal Bhutto vows to take Pakistan out of crisis, announces coalition with Nawaz Sharif's party

Ending a stalemate on the formation of the Pakistan government after the February 8 election, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have agreed on conditions to form an alliance and form a government, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday. "We did not have enough numbers to form the government. To take Pakistan out of this crisis,... Pakistan People's Party and Muslim League - Nawaz are going to form the government... I am hopeful that Shehbaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan once again," Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a press conference.

According to the Express Triune report, the breakthrough comes after intensive negotiations between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President and former PM Shehbaz Sharif. The high-level discussions took place at the residence of Senator Ishaq Dar, where the leaders engaged in crucial talks to solidify the terms of the alliance.

In a joint press conference alongside Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Ishaq Dar, and other leaders from both parties following the meeting, Bilawal affirmed that former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of prime minister once more, while PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is slated to become the president. The PPP chairman emphasised the urgent need to tackle the nation's crises collectively. "Every Pakistani is facing challenges, and it is our responsibility to navigate through these difficulties with the strength bestowed upon us by Allah," he remarked.

Responding to a question about whether the PPP was getting any portfolios, Shehbaz said that the Bilawal-led party hasn't demanded any ministry since the first day, Geo News reported. "Parleys take place between two parties and issues are resolved through [mutual consultation]. It doesn't mean that we accept their demands or they accept ours; they have their views but reaching a middle point is the real political success," he said.

No political party secured a simple majority in the February 8 elections, forcing parties to join hands in their bid to come into power, but the delay of an agreement had raised eyebrows. After the February 8 polls, the PTI-backed independent candidates controlled the most National Assembly seats (92) followed by the PML-N (79) and the PPP (54).

While parties were wheeling and dealing over the government formation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had allied with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to ensure it gets the required numbers through reserved seats in the assemblies, Geo News reported. However, the PPP chief told reporters that the SIC did not have sufficient numbers to form the next government in the Centre. (ANI)

