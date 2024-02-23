If you fly from the Aegean to the South China Sea, New Delhi is exactly in between, says Navy Chief R Hari Kumar

Left Menu

If you fly from the Aegean to the South China Sea, New Delhi is exactly in between, said Navy Chief R Hari Kumar in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:16 IST
Navy Chief R Hari Kumar in Delhi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation. He said that if you fly from the Aegean to the South China Sea, New Delhi is exactly in between; it reiterates the fact that the centre of gravity is here, in Delhi, in the current scheme of things.

"In all recent conflicts, be it Israel-Hamas or the Ukraine war, the changing nature of warfare is evident. We, therefore, need to adapt to the use of modern technologies, which are lately becoming more affordable and accessible," he said. "We cannot afford to forget the fact that you need to invest in maritime capabilities," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, United States said, "We're unwilling to accept the forceful imposition of rules that counter what we believe in and what we stand for, and that doesn't benefit anybody across the globe. We have to protect our force, to protect the free flow of commerce, and we have to do it together." Notably, the Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the ongoing 9th Raisina Dialogue. He inaugurated the dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

