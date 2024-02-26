Left Menu

United Nations Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan's issues

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Afghanistan today (Monday), as reported by Khaama Press.

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Afghanistan today (Monday), as reported by Khaama Press. This marks the first session of the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan after the Doha meeting hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It is further expected that the proposed UN envoy for Afghanistan will be discussed in the UNSC meeting, according to TOLO News. According to the United Nations's statement, this session will be held behind closed doors.

The sources indicated that during the Security Council session, the UNSC will discuss the outcomes of the Doha meeting and the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan. The Doha meeting was held on February 18 and 19 and was hosted by Antonio Guterres, as reported by Khaama Press.

Notably, the appointment of a UN special representative for resolving the Afghanistan crisis has become an important issue between the United Nations, the Taliban and some regional countries. Moreover, China, Russia, and Iran have conditioned the acceptance of a new representative for Afghanistan on the Taliban's approval.

However, the Taliban has publicly opposed the appointment of a special representative in their statements, Khaama Press reported. After the second Doha meeting, the UN Secretary-General announced that consultations on appointing a new UN representative would commence immediately.

The appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan by the United Nations marks a crucial step in addressing the ongoing crisis in the region and further underscores the international community's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution. (ANI)

