Left Menu

Saad Ahmad Warraich assumes responsibility as Pakistan's new Charge d'Affaires in India

Saad Ahmad Warraich has officially assumed the role of Charge d' Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, succeeding Aizaz Khan upon the completion of his tenure.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:43 IST
Saad Ahmad Warraich assumes responsibility as Pakistan's new Charge d'Affaires in India
Saad Ahmad Warraich (Photo: X/@PakinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The new Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, assumed his responsibilities on Monday, according to the Pakistan High Commission in India. Warraich replaces Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure.

"Today, Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed responsibilities as Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. He has replaced Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure," the High Commission said in a statement. The Pakistan High Commission of India expressed its gratitude to Aizaz Khan for his dedicated service during his tenure and welcomed Saad Ahmad Warraich to his new role.

Warraich served as Pakistani envoy at the UN General Assembly in New York. He previously worked as the director general of the Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey desk in the Pakistan foreign ministry.

Warraich has a MA in Economics (1986 - 1988) from Government College University, Lahore and an MBA from Nanyang Business School in Singapore, according to a report in Pakistani media outlet Saama TV. Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) appointed Geetika Srivastava, as the first woman charge d'affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The last Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad was Ajay Bisaria. He was withdrawn after Pakistan decided to downgrade the status of the High Commission following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and Delhi are being headed by their respective charge d'affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024