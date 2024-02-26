Left Menu

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh, government resign

Announcing his resignation, Shtayyeh said he was moved to step down due to the "unprecedented escalation" in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and the "war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip".

26-02-2024
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh, government resign
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government. "I would like to inform the honorable council and our great people that I placed the government's resignation at the disposal of Mr. President [Mahmoud Abbas], last Tuesday, and today I submit it in writing," Shtayyeh said in a post on Facebook as per CNN.

Al Jazeera cited a Reuters report to state that Shatayyh handed over his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas. Shtayyeh, who has headed the Palestinian Authority's 18th government since his appointment in March 2019, submitted his resignation at the opening of today's government meeting in Ramallah.

Announcing his resignation, Shtayyeh said he was moved to step down due to the "unprecedented escalation" in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and the "war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip". Shtayyeh noted there are "efforts to make the [Palestinian Authority] an administrative and security authority without political influence, and the PA will continue to struggle to embody the state on the land of Palestine despite the occupation".

"I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity," he added as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

