EAM Jaishankar hosts permanent representatives to UN of Italy, Bahrain, Panama, Solomon Islands in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the permanent representatives to the United Nations of Italy, Bahrain, Palau and Solomon Islands in New Delhi on Monday. The EAM also welcomed the Permanent Representatives to the UN of Angola, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Uruguay as well.

Welcoming the envoys to the national capital, Jaishankar said that the discussions took place on climate change, development finance, and role of Voice of Global South Summits. In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to host Permanent Representatives to the @UN of Angola, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy, Palau, Panama, Solomon Islands and Uruguay in New Delhi."

"Shared perspectives on the changing world order, our G20 Presidency and the role of Voice of Global South Summits in its agenda. Spoke about climate change, development finance and other implications," the EAM wrote. The consequences of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also had a fruitful meeting with the Parliamentary delegation from Norway. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A fruitful meeting with the Parliamentary delegation from Norway led by MP Aslaug Sem-Jacobsen this morning. A wide-ranging discussion on our bilateral ties, India-Nordic cooperation and global issues."

Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship in areas including the ocean, energy and environment. The bilateral trade between the two countries has doubled in recent years.

The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund is likely one of India's largest single foreign investors (around USD 17.6 billion). Norway's new Climate Investment Fund has invested 7 billion INR (974 million NOK) in renewables so far in India. There are around 200 Norwegian companies operating in India, and over 20,000 Indians live in Norway, making people-to-people linkages deep and strong. (ANI)

