Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar hosts permanent representatives to UN of Italy, Bahrain, Panama, Solomon Islands in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the permanent representatives to the United Nations of Italy, Bahrain, Palau and Solomon Islands in New Delhi on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:59 IST
EAM Jaishankar hosts permanent representatives to UN of Italy, Bahrain, Panama, Solomon Islands in Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with envoys of UN. (Photo: ANI//@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the permanent representatives to the United Nations of Italy, Bahrain, Palau and Solomon Islands in New Delhi on Monday. The EAM also welcomed the Permanent Representatives to the UN of Angola, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Uruguay as well.

Welcoming the envoys to the national capital, Jaishankar said that the discussions took place on climate change, development finance, and role of Voice of Global South Summits. In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to host Permanent Representatives to the @UN of Angola, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy, Palau, Panama, Solomon Islands and Uruguay in New Delhi."

"Shared perspectives on the changing world order, our G20 Presidency and the role of Voice of Global South Summits in its agenda. Spoke about climate change, development finance and other implications," the EAM wrote. The consequences of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also had a fruitful meeting with the Parliamentary delegation from Norway. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A fruitful meeting with the Parliamentary delegation from Norway led by MP Aslaug Sem-Jacobsen this morning. A wide-ranging discussion on our bilateral ties, India-Nordic cooperation and global issues."

Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship in areas including the ocean, energy and environment. The bilateral trade between the two countries has doubled in recent years.

The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund is likely one of India's largest single foreign investors (around USD 17.6 billion). Norway's new Climate Investment Fund has invested 7 billion INR (974 million NOK) in renewables so far in India. There are around 200 Norwegian companies operating in India, and over 20,000 Indians live in Norway, making people-to-people linkages deep and strong. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024