Left Menu

India-France discuss G2G cooperation, capacity building at Strategic Space Dialogue in New Delhi

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress made since the first India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and discussed the ongoing robust bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the G2G and commercial segments.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:27 IST
India-France discuss G2G cooperation, capacity building at Strategic Space Dialogue in New Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second India-France Strategic Space Dialogue was held in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on the Indian side and by Secretary General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ms Anne-Marie Descotes on the French side, said an official statement.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress made since the first India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and discussed the ongoing robust bilateral engagement in the space sector and avenues for further cooperation in the G2G (Government-to-Government) and commercial segments. Additionally, both sides also discussed the implementation of the recently signed Letter of Intent on Defence Space Cooperation, capacity building and training, space exchanges and defence space industrial cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, India and France held a bilateral dialogue to discuss disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. The two sides also discussed space security, conventional weapons, including AI in the military domain, lethal autonomous weapon systems, and multilateral export control regimes.

Moreover, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Anne-Marie Descotes on Monday. He stated that the strategic partnership between the two nations is growing from "strength to strength."

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Foreign Office Consultations and Strategic Space Dialogue between the two nations will further enhance the momentum of India-France ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024