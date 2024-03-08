Left Menu

Melkamu Jember wins Jerusalem Marathon highlighted by record participation

Participants in the 42.195 km race included 15,000 soldiers in reserve and regular service, members of security and rescue forces, and 1,800 international runners.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:35 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 8 (ANI/TPS): Melkamu Jember, a 33-year-old Israeli, won the Jerusalem Marathon, highlighted by a record turnout of 40,000 participants. The women's race was won by Israeli Noah Berkman.

Participants in the 42.195 km race included 15,000 soldiers in reserve and regular service, members of security and rescue forces, and 1,800 international runners. "I am proud that we broke the all-time record for the number of participants in the marathon and successfully held it, especially during this time," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

"I am even more proud that it took place as a tribute and solidarity with the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and the security and rescue forces. Thanks to the thousands of IDF soldiers in the reserves and regular service and to the runners from the security and rescue forces who came to participate in the country's largest sports event in the capital of Israel. We all hope for the swift return of all the captives to their homes and families, and for the speedy recovery of all our soldiers on the front lines," Lion said. (ANI/ TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

