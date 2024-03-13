Left Menu

UAE: 2nd Dakakeen Shopping Festival to open on March 14

The annual 'Dakakeen' Festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will return this holy month of Ramadan for the second year in the majestic square of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, a Roman-style architectural masterpiece in the East Coast city, on Thursday and will continue until April 14, running from 8pm until midnight.

Dubai [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): The annual 'Dakakeen' Festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will return this holy month of Ramadan for the second year in the majestic square of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, a Roman-style architectural masterpiece in the East Coast city, on Thursday and will continue until April 14, running from 8pm until midnight. During the month-long event, the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre will be transformed into a bustling traditional Ramadan market. Over 34 shops, boutiques, and numerous kiosks will showcase a variety of products created and sold by local entrepreneurs, traders, and families. These goods will range from fashion items like clothing and accessories to perfumes, incense, and even women's jewelry and children's toys.

The Dakakeen Festival will also once again feature popular restaurants and cafes catering to various tastes, including families, residents and tourists. Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said, "Dakakeen Festival in its debut edition attracted more than 30,000 visitors from various parts of the country. We are once again pleased to organise the Dakakeen Festival this year at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre Square due to the large turnout and noticeable public interest last year."

The Dakakeen Festival, which is being organised in the large Square and outdoor space of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, aims to support local entrepreneurs' industries and home-grown projects by enterprising and productive families to enhance community and institutional partnership in the emirate, stressed Allay. The traditional shopping, cultural and leisure festival, Dakakeen, features and showcases products by local families and entrepreneurs, and is a family-friendly event as it includes designated and safe areas for children to play.

The festival represents an opportunity to pick up new and novel products and traditional handicrafts. It also contributes to strengthening the local economy and social activities and encouraging entrepreneurs to improve the marketing standards of their products. (ANI/WAM)

