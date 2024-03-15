Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) finalized its candidates on Friday for the Senate elections in Sindh, as reported by ARY News. According to sources familiar with the matter, PPP has meticulously selected candidates to contest all 12 vacant Senate seats from the province.

Among the chosen nominees, Sarmad Ali and Barrister Zameer Ghumro have been designated for the Technocrat seats, while Ainee Mari and Rubina Qaimkhani are slated to represent PPP on the women's reserved seats. Additionally, Ponjo Mall Bhel has been nominated as PPP's candidate for the minority seat, as per ARY News. Further details reveal that PPP has chosen Sarfaraz Rajjar, Ashraf Jatoi, Masoor Ahsan, Dost Ali Jaiser, and Kazim Shah for the general seats of the Senate.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, elections on forty-eight vacant seats of the Senate will be held on April 2. According to ARY News, the candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers till Saturday.

Whereas the 19th of this month has been fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 27th of this month. On Thursday, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won four out of six Senate seats in by-elections.

According to ARY News, PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani was announced as the winner with 204 votes, while Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban of the Sunni Ittehad Council secured 88 votes, finishing as the runner-up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)