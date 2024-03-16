Left Menu

Israel confirms airstrike killing 2 senior Hamas figures in Lebanon

The IDF said that an aircraft killed Hadi Ali Mustafa and Samir Fendi in Tyre.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 14:35 IST
Israel confirms airstrike killing 2 senior Hamas figures in Lebanon
A car carrying two senior Hamas officials is struck by an Israeli aircraft (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it carried out an airstrike in Lebanon that killed a senior Hamas figure. The IDF said that an aircraft killed Hadi Ali Mustafa and Samir Fendi in Tyre.

Mustafa was responsible for Hamas's terror activities internationally, overseeing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in countries around the world. He operated under the direction of Fendi, who was an associate of Saleh Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut in January.

The IDF released footage of the strike. The strike came one day after Hezbollah fired 100 rockets at Israel, triggering sirens across the Galilee.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes in Southern Lebanon, and its deepest airstrike since October 7 in the northeast area of Baalbek. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024