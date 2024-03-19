Thailand: People pay respects to holy relics of Lord Buddha on last day of exposition

People from all walks of life, including the elderly, handicapped and children, waited to pay respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples on Monday in Thailand's Krabi on the last day of their exposition/enshrinement. The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples are currently enshrined in Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi. An elderly woman who was helped by two people in walking paid respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples. Devotees visited Krabi to offer prayers to the holy relics on the last day of exposition before they were brought back to India.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples are currently enshrined in Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi and will be escorted back from Thailand to their respective homes in India, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand on March 19. To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta, and Arahant Maha Moggallana reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok. Thailand's culture ministry announced that over 4 million devotees paid homage to Buddha's holy relics during the entire exposition held in Thailand." More than 4 million devotees paid obeisance to holy relics in the entire Thailand exposition," Thailand's Culture Ministry stated.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson and a delegation from the Ministry of Culture also paid respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and offered 'sanghadaan' to venerable monks. "Chairman @tashi_gyalson & delegation from @MinOfCultureGoI paid respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha & his two disciples currently enshrined in Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi Thailand and offered 'sanghadaan' to venerable monks," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

"On the third day of the exposition, thousands of devotees are visiting Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi to offer prayers to the holy relics of #LordBuddha and his two disciples, which have been brought from India," Indian Embassy in Thailand said in another post. The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand, were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace grounds during its stay in Bangkok. After the exposition in the cities of Bangkok, devotees offered prayers to Lord Buddha and his disciples in Chiang Mai, and Ubon Ratchathani. Following this, the relics were moved to Krabi for exposition.

Earlier on March 3, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is "deeply moved" to see Thai devotees pay respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts." (ANI)

