UAE, Egypt conduct 11th humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza under 'Birds of Goodness' operation

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:14 IST
Trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], March 22 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of the 11th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation. The operation is part of 'Chivalrous Knight 3', a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The airdrops were carried out over inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip by two planes carrying 24 tonnes of food and relief aid. This brings the total amount of aid airdrops since the launch "Birds of Goodness" operation to 462 tonnes of food and relief aid.

The United Arab Emirates has doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan. This aid is provided through the combined efforts of the UAE's charitable institutions, including the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and other humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

