Senators Urge Action on Bird Flu Amid Rising Cases

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has urged the Trump administration to finalize a science-based bird flu vaccine plan for livestock, amid ongoing outbreaks that have killed millions of poultry. The USDA has yet to release details but is encouraged to incorporate feedback from stakeholders and experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bipartisan cohort of U.S. senators is pressing President Trump's administration to finalize a comprehensive, science-driven strategy for bird flu vaccination for livestock. This call comes as the virus continues to ravage poultry populations, with over 180 million affected since last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's potential vaccination plan remains under wraps. However, 23 senators, including key figures from both parties, emphasized the incorporation of scientific input and expert opinions in their letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Despite the poultry industry's hesitations over export-related concerns, the USDA has committed substantial funding towards vaccine research. Yet, the agency's efforts to collaborate with international partners on a cohesive strategy are still in development, according to recent reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

