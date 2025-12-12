Breaking Barriers: The Ease of Bypassing SMS Verification

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have uncovered how effortlessly online disinformation agents can bypass SMS verification systems for social media accounts. Their findings indicate that creating fake accounts can be achieved at a minimal cost, threatening the integrity of digital platforms.

The study highlights that activation codes, typically sent via text messages to authenticate accounts, can be sidestepped using disposable phone numbers costing as little as 10 U.S. cents. Data collected from providers such as SMSActivate and SMShub reveals the varying prices and effectiveness of these numbers globally.

While verifications for apps like WhatsApp are more costly, the ease of bypassing checks on other platforms underscores vulnerabilities within digital security frameworks. Experts argue for a deeper examination of the economic factors fueling online disinformation, urging stakeholders to enhance current verification processes.

