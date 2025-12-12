Left Menu

Social Media Scrutiny for Tourists Sparks Controversy

President Trump's administration plans to require foreign visitors using the visa waiver program to submit social media handles from the past five years, amidst criticism from travel groups and politicians. The new requirement aims to enhance vetting but faces backlash over potential impacts on tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:42 IST
The U.S. travel sector is in turmoil following the Trump administration's proposal to require foreign visitors using the visa waiver program to disclose their social media handles from the past five years. This move, part of the government's plan to tighten immigration policies, has drawn criticism on multiple fronts.

Tourism stakeholders fear this requirement may deter international visitors, affecting an industry already struggling with declining numbers since President Trump took office. U.S. Travel Association and political figures like Senator Patty Murray have voiced concerns over the potential impact on tourism and questioned the necessity of such stringent measures.

Despite the backlash, the administration remains steadfast, emphasizing national security concerns. The planned policy change is open for public comment, and its implementation is eagerly watched by both critics and supporters as potential new 'gold' and 'platinum' residency card initiatives are introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

