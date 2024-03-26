Left Menu

Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels operating around nation

According to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence's statement, three of 13 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Monday to 6 am (local time) on Tuesday. According to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence's statement, three of 13 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the Chinese activities.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "13 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond." The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected seven Chinese naval vessels and five Chinese military aircraft operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND stated, "5 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond." Meanwhile, Taiwan Air Force Command announced that it carried out an integrated air defense exercise on Tuesday to enhance overall effectiveness of defence operations, Taiwan News reported.

The exercise was conducted between 5 am (local time) to 7 am (local time). The aircraft deployed for the exercise included Tactical Fighter Wings 1 to 6, Sky Bow and Patriot missiles, anti-artillery systems, Army units and Navy ships, Taiwan News reported, citing Liberty Times. Taiwan Air Force spokesperson Chiang Kuang-hua said the exercise was carried out to verify the joint command and control of air defence operations among the three branches of the military, and the deployment of forces, according to Taiwan News report.

The Taiwan Air Force Command said it would continue to enhance training intensity considering the frequent intrusions by Chinese military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's air defence identification zone and nearby water. It further stated that these efforts are made to fulfill regional security and defence operation needs, safeguard airspace and protect the homeland. (ANI)

