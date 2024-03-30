Left Menu

GAIAE organises event on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Friday attended an event marking the Zayed Humanitarian Day.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 14:20 IST
GAIAE organises event on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Friday attended an event marking the Zayed Humanitarian Day. It was organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

The event was attended by a number of scholars and guests of UAE President; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC); Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of GAIAE; Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of GAIAE; Dr. Youssef Al Obaidli, Director General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and several key figures in the country. Muhammad Abd al-Rahman al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar al-Sharif, who was among the scholars who were guests of the UAE President, delivered a speech entitled "Sheikh Zayed and Al-Azhar," in which he affirmed that the message of the late Sheikh Zayed is continuous and is being sustained by his successors.

He added that Sheikh Zayed's legacy still demonstrates his wisdom, determination and contributions for the benefit of his nation both inside the UAE and abroad. Sheikh Zayed earned this towering position in hearts and minds due to his honourable global positions and contributions. A number of scholars also delivered speeches highlighting Sheikh Zayed's international legacy in all domains. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024