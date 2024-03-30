GAIAE organises event on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Friday attended an event marking the Zayed Humanitarian Day. It was organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

The event was attended by a number of scholars and guests of UAE President; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC); Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of GAIAE; Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of GAIAE; Dr. Youssef Al Obaidli, Director General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and several key figures in the country. Muhammad Abd al-Rahman al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar al-Sharif, who was among the scholars who were guests of the UAE President, delivered a speech entitled "Sheikh Zayed and Al-Azhar," in which he affirmed that the message of the late Sheikh Zayed is continuous and is being sustained by his successors.

He added that Sheikh Zayed's legacy still demonstrates his wisdom, determination and contributions for the benefit of his nation both inside the UAE and abroad. Sheikh Zayed earned this towering position in hearts and minds due to his honourable global positions and contributions. A number of scholars also delivered speeches highlighting Sheikh Zayed's international legacy in all domains. (ANI/WAM)

