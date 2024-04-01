India, Thailand discuss measures to strengthen Navy-to-Navy cooperation

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar held a meeting with his visiting Thai counterpart Admiral Adoong Paan-Iam here on Monday and discussed measures to further strengthen Navy-to-Navy cooperation. The two sides also held discussions on the present situation in the Indian Ocean region, with emphasis on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and the need for collaborative efforts towards ensuring peace, stability and maritime security.

Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Navy, is on an official visit to India from April 1-3. In a post on X, Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "Adm Adoong Pan-Iam, Commander-in-Chief, #RoyalThaiNavy on an official visit to #India interacted with Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS at South Block, New Delhi. Both Principals discussed measures to further strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation incl Ops, Trg & related issues. The present situation in the #IOR with emphasis on Red Sea & Gulf of Aden, and the need for collaborative efforts towards ensuring peace, stability & #maritimesecurity was also deliberated."

According to the Ministry of Defence press release, discussions between Admiral R Hari Kumar and Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam centred around issues of mutual cooperation in the maritime domain, training exchange programmes and information sharing. Earlier in the day, Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam laid a ceremonial wreath at the National War Memorial. He was welcomed by the customary Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Navy at the South Block.

His visit to India is a testimony of strong "bilateral relations and lasting friendship" between the navies of India and Thailand, the MEA said. He is also scheduled to call on Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Defence Secretary, and the National Maritime Security Co-ordinator.

"To further deepen Defence Cooperation between both countries, Adm Adoong Pan-Iam is scheduled to meet officials of the Indian Defence Industries and the Department of Defence Production at New Delhi," the MEA release said. "Following this, an interactive session with Indian Navy Officials from the Warship Design Bureau is also planned to explore current trends in ship building and identify future opportunities, including scope of ship maintenance and repairs in India," it added.

The navies of India and Thailand have been conducting regular Coordinated Patrols on biannual basis since 2005, and the maiden IN-RTN bilateral Exercise, viz, Ex- Ayutthaya was held in December 23 last year. Recently, one Royal Thai Navy ship, HTMS Prachup Kheri Khan, participated in MILAN 24, held in February 2024 in Visakhapatnam. The two navies are also active members of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). (ANI)

