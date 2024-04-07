PoK: Islamic scholars demand justice amidst 15-year wait for employment

The Islamic religious teachers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) expressed their concerns on Saturday over the ignorance of their employment issue on the part of the administration. In their statement given to the press, the representative of the Islamic teachers, Khalid, expressed that their concerns are now being ignored despite the court's order, which was given in their favour.

"Initially, 496 Maulavies (religious teachers) who had been working in PoK have been protesting since 2009. All of us were employed on the government's payroll but were later removed from our posts. We had taken the matter to both the supreme and high courts in PoK, where our matter remained stuck for a long time. Finally, the courts at that time had ordered them to not only reinstate us after taking an adequate academic interview but also ensure that we were given adequate pay," Khalid said. He further said, "The final result of our interviews was kept hidden for an extremely long time. Finally, when the results were declared, and we were supposed to be employed again, only 66 posts were approved by the administration, rendering the majority of us unemployed again."

He said that only one religious teacher was appointed despite being qualified and interviewed as per the court's orders. "Additionally, no sufficient reason was given to us for this action. Amid all this, the teachers who are already unemployed have incurred legal and other expenses of PKR 19 lakhs," said Khalid.

"Ultimately, we again remain unemployed, despite winning this legal battle. So, we demand that the courts take Suo Motto action, as we have lost our hopes in the administration. They have backstabbed us again and again; hence, we demand justice and ask you to deliver what has been promised to us. What could be hoped from an administration that has been treating their teachers with such hatred?" Khalid said. He also said that these religious teachers have been struggling and have waited for about 15 years, not only losing money but also hoping for reinstatement to their teaching positions. (ANI)

