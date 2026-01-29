Left Menu

Australia Ready for Pakistan Challenge Amidst Tight Schedule

Australia remains optimistic about their performance in Pakistan for the T20I series and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, despite a packed schedule. players, including Captain Mitchell Marsh, are prepared after local league matches. The Aussies are focused on overcoming Pakistan's strong fast-bowling lineup and foreign conditions, with key players soon joining in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:27 IST
Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Australia gears up for their Pakistan tour, including a T20I series followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Captain Mitchell Marsh expresses confidence. This assurance follows the team's participation in a domestic T20 tournament, the Big Bash League, wrapping up just before their departure.

The players, primarily from the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, are rapidly adjusting to Pakistan's playing conditions after uniting with teammates who have been training in Dubai. However, they face a time constraint, having only a brief period together before the series initiation in Lahore.

The Australians anticipate facing challenges against Pakistan's formidable fast-bowling squad and handling the distinct playing conditions. Skipper Marsh states the team's readiness to tackle the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, viewing the tour as crucial World Cup preparation, albeit without five key players who are recovering and set to join later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

