UAE participates in World Energy Congress

The high-level delegation included Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and representatives of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Etihad Water and Electricity, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and BEEAH Group.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:20 IST
Rotterdam [Netherlands], April 25 (ANI/WAM): A high-level UAE delegation participated in the 26th edition of the World Energy Congress, held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Co-hosted by the World Energy Council and the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the congress convened more than 7,000 international energy stakeholders, including 200 C-suite speakers and 70 ministers, to enable the highest levels of government-to-government dialogue that can drive the global energy transition agenda.

The high-level delegation included Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and representatives of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Etihad Water and Electricity, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and BEEAH Group. On the sidelines of the event, the UAE National Committee for the World Energy Council was awarded the "Driving Impact and Amplification" recognition for its exceptional efforts and positive impact on the energy landscape.

Al Olama held multiple bilateral meetings with leaders from the energy sector to explore areas for partnership, learn about best practices in research and technology, and drive investment in sustainable energy. He also toured ADNOC's stand at the World Energy Congress. The World Energy Congress is the world's longest-established energy event, having shaped the global energy agenda for a century. It convenes the world energy community to deliver global and regional impact and help ensure a sustainable energy supply. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

