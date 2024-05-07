Left Menu

Three Taiwanese nationals found guilty of unauthorized business with Chinese firm

Three Taiwan nationals have been found guilty of engaging in business with a Chinese firm not permitted by the competent authority in Taiwan, according to the Hsinchu District Court which handed down its verdict in late April.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:20 IST
Three Taiwanese nationals found guilty of unauthorized business with Chinese firm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan district court issued a verdict in April finding three Taiwanese nationals guilty of conducting business with a Chinese firm unauthorized by Taiwan's competent authority, Focus Taiwan reported. According to the court, the individuals breached the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area by employing Taiwanese workers in unauthorised work for Beijing Tienmi Technology, a subsidiary of Beijing-based Xiaomi Corp.

The verdict highlighted that the subsidiary's Taiwan office was unlawfully involved in activities not sanctioned by Taiwanese authorities, such as developing mobile phone chips, as per Focus Taiwan. To avoid Taiwan's investigation into the company's operations, Lin Bin, a co-founder of the Xiaomi Group, set up Yishing Technology Limited via one of the defendants, surnamed Yu (a former Xiaomi CFO), in 2019.

Another defendant surnamed Pan, (the CTO of Tienmi's Taiwan office) then transferred 24 research and developing staff from Tienmi's Taiwan office to Yishing, where they worked for Tienmi. According to Focus Taiwan, upon learning of Yishing's impending investigation, Yu told Lin of his intention to dissolve the company. Following this, Lin facilitated the transfer of the research and development staff to Altek Semiconductor Corp. to continue their unauthorized activities.

Altek's acting general manager surnamed Hsia helped Pan set up an office in Taipei for the staff to work in, aware that the business conducted by the company was unlawful. The Hsinchu District Court sentenced Hsia to six months, Yu to five months, and Pan to four months of imprisonment. However, all three sentences are suspended for two years and can be converted to fines. Hsia is also obligated to pay NT USD 200,000 (USD 6,181) to the treasury, while Yu and Pan must each pay NT USD 150,000 within a year.

An investigation into Lin by the Ministry of Justice's Investigation Bureau is ongoing, the court said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024